Municipalities push province on transportation needs

Fife said the priority for the NDP is the regional express rail, which will dramatically increase frequency of GO trains between Kitchener and Toronto, among other areas.

In December, Fife introduced a private members’ motion to get the Liberal government to commit to timelines and budgets and it passed unanimously in the house, however the government was not able to honour that commitment by the end of April, as requested.

“They’ve made lots of announcements and lots of re-announcements, but they have yet to put regional express rail in the infrastructure plan as any government would do if they were serious about completing it,” said Fife.

When it comes to high speed rail, Fife said the NDP is committed to reviewing the environmental assessment, but it has to be completed in an “inclusive process” to deal with potential issues.

“There is already opposition to high speed rail and if you want it to actually be successful, you have to make sure that all of the communities along that track are part of the conversation and see the benefit of high speed rail,” said Fife.

Fife said the Liberal government's lack of firm commitment will lead to issues with businesses as they plan their future investments.

"They certainly have been dragged along for quite some time," said Fife.

Dan Weber, the PC candidate, did not respond to phone calls or emails. Doug Ford has said in a recent visit to Waterloo Region that he will continue with two-way all-day GO Transit service, but gave no firm timeline.

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford has said that he would like to remove $6 billion from the provincial budget — a number that is estimated to be around the same cost as regional express rail.

"If people are serious about wanting regional express rail, they should keep Mr. Ford as far away as possible," said Fife.