Municipalities push province on transportation needs

Local municipalities want upgrades — and funding — for public transit. And they want all potential MPPs to know.
At the Region of Waterloo council meeting Wednesday night, in a motion drafted by Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, all seven municipalities agreed that public transportation, including two-way all-day GO Transit, as well as the proposed high speed rail line, must stay top of mind for political parties as the province heads to the polls in less than a month.
“I hear it from students, from teaching professionals at the universities — I hear it across the gamut, to be honest,” said McCabe.
McCabe said people in her riding are particularly interested in high speed rail, which, if it continues as planned, will connect Toronto and London, with a stop in Kitchener.
Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Liberal Party have been insistent that it will happen, although some are not convinced, especially considering the costs.
The plan, which has been studied through an environmental assessment, has been valued at about $25 billion. The timeline for connecting Toronto and London is 2025, while a southern extension, Phase 2, is scheduled for 2031.
There are also concerns from rural residents — farmers in particular — about how expropriations would affect their farmland. Many farmers are concerned that their land may be cut in half by the proposed line.
“We think we have the best platform,” said McCabe. “It is complicated. You can’t just wave a magic wand and build the infrastructure that needs to be built.”
The Liberal party has promised that two-way all-day GO Transit service to Kitchener will happen by 2024 and according to McCabe, that target is still applicable. The issue of bringing enhanced service to Waterloo Region is much more complicated than putting more trains on the tracks, however. It would likely involved twinning portions of the tracks between Kitchener and Toronto, leading to high costs.
Waterloo NDP MPP Catherine Fife, who has been vocal on transit issues in Waterloo Region, said enhanced transit between Waterloo Region and Toronto is a must.
Fife said the priority for the NDP is the regional express rail, which will dramatically increase frequency of GO trains between Kitchener and Toronto, among other areas.
In December, Fife introduced a private members’ motion to get the Liberal government to commit to timelines and budgets and it passed unanimously in the house, however the government was not able to honour that commitment by the end of April, as requested.
“They’ve made lots of announcements and lots of re-announcements, but they have yet to put regional express rail in the infrastructure plan as any government would do if they were serious about completing it,” said Fife.
When it comes to high speed rail, Fife said the NDP is committed to reviewing the environmental assessment, but it has to be completed in an “inclusive process” to deal with potential issues.
“There is already opposition to high speed rail and if you want it to actually be successful, you have to make sure that all of the communities along that track are part of the conversation and see the benefit of high speed rail,” said Fife.
Fife said the Liberal government's lack of firm commitment will lead to issues with businesses as they plan their future investments.
"They certainly have been dragged along for quite some time," said Fife.
Dan Weber, the PC candidate, did not respond to phone calls or emails. Doug Ford has said in a recent visit to Waterloo Region that he will continue with two-way all-day GO Transit service, but gave no firm timeline.
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford has said that he would like to remove $6 billion from the provincial budget — a number that is estimated to be around the same cost as regional express rail.
"If people are serious about wanting regional express rail, they should keep Mr. Ford as far away as possible," said Fife.
