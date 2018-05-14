Russian marks Norad party with bomber mission

OTTAWA — Talk about crashing the party a little early.
Two long-range Russian bombers were intercepted in international airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday as Canada and the U.S. were preparing to mark the 60th anniversary of the North American Aerospace Defence Command.
Norad spokesman Maj. Andrew Hennessy says the Tu-95 bombers were met by Alaskan-based F-22 fighter jets and did not enter American or Canadian airspace before flying west along the Aleutian Island chain and away from North America.
Such Russian bomber flights over the North were a regular occurrence in 2012-14, but have since become much more erratic.
The most recent flight does not appear to have dampened the mood as Canadian and U.S. officials held a variety of events on Saturday marking the birth of Norad, which was established on May 12, 1958 to guard against Soviet bombers attacking from over the Arctic.
Canada and the U.S. are currently preparing to talk about the long-term future of Norad, including whether it should guard against ballistic missiles.
By The Canadian Press
