Celebrating the ties that bind

The woman who picked up the phone was her grandmother, Joan.

Freeman explained how she found her name and ended with, "I think we might be related."

“She said, 'I know who you are and I’ve been waiting for you to call,’” said Freeman, who was 27 at the time.

As soon as Freeman got off the phone with Joan, she called her mother.

“I was a bit surprised, but pleased,” said Sue. “Mom told me that she had given Diane my life history in about 10 minutes, so I didn’t have much to tell her.”

While she had learned to move on and stop wondering where the child she gave up for adoption may be, Sue was told by her family that eventually, her long lost daughter would come around.

“It’s always in the back of your mind, it is,” said Sue. “But if you want to be a healthy person and stable mentally, you have to have it in the background, it can’t be in the foreground.”

The avenues for reconnection were made available by Sue, who put her name on the registry if Freeman wanted to find her as well.

“I really felt that it was not for me to go looking for her,” said Sue. “I really felt that it had to be up to her.”

After Freeman was born, Sue went on to marry her high school sweetheart, with whom she had two boys. Since then, she has remarried to a now-retired Waterloo regional police officer.

Her biological father, who is not as involved as the rest of the family, was an electrical teacher with an engineering degree, drawing a striking parallel to Freeman, who is also an engineer.

Freeman noted the small community feel of Waterloo Region, as many of the police officials she deals with regularly as a municipal representative know him.

“There’s just this incredible crossover in this big region, yet small community,” said Freeman.

Sue’s two sons, who were unaware that they had a sister, were sat down and told about Freeman. Their response?

“They said, ‘Well, you know how there’s always the smart sibling and the dumb ones? This explains why neither of us are smart,’” recalled Sue with a laugh.

In May, Freeman celebrated her grandmother’s 102nd birthday, as well as Mother’s Day for both her adoptive and biological mother.

To keep it separate, though, her adoptive mother is still called mom, while her biological mother goes by Sue.

Both Freeman and Sue consider it as a lasting friendship.

“We’re friends who happen to be related by blood,” explained Sue. "It's really quite wonderful."

Joan, as the first point of contact for Freeman, played an integral part in the reconciliation of mother and daughter. She also has a vibrant history, including service in the Second World War.

Born in 1916 in England, Ledingham served in the British army with the Women’s Auxiliary Terrestrial Service in the Second World War. Joan drove lorries in the same unit in which then-Princess Elizabeth served, delivering goods throughout the British Isles.

She has also served as inspiration for Freeman along the way. It's also led to some interesting moments along the way.

Freeman, who has two sons of her own, remembers when they were in elementary school and had to fill out their own family tree.

"We had a few odd branches on that tree," she said with a laugh.