G7's oceans agenda replaces African outreach

The G7 has offered African leaders their own session since 2001, when Italy held the group's presidency. Italy passed the baton to Canada in 2002 and then-prime minister Jean Chretien made African development a central theme of the summit he hosted in Kananaskis, Alta.

Ian Smillie, a veteran development worker and author specializing in Africa, said there's no shortage of problems for G7 leaders to consider about the continent.

"Of all developing regions, Africa lags farthest behind developmentally, is most troubled by conflict, and supplies the world with most of its refugees and displaced people. And then there's Ebola," said Smillie.

"The development agenda seems to be moving farther and farther to the rear these days."

Trudeau's oceans agenda is expected to focus on three areas: combating overfishing, reducing the dumping of harmful plastics and finding ways to help coastal states — including parts of the United States — cope with rising sea levels.

John Kirton, a University of Toronto summitry expert, said the ocean focus is a deft way of drawing the U.S. into a climate change-related discussion without forcing the Trump administration to directly acknowledge global warming.

Last year's hurricane season exposed U.S. coastal regions and Puerto Rico to severe weather damage, highlighting the need to find ways to build resilience against future damage.

"The White House gets it," said Kirton.

"The whole logic is you really don't have to agree that our world is warming … to know that actually we're having more and more of a problem with extreme weather events."

Trudeau spoke by telephone with Donald Trump on Monday and told the president he is looking forward to welcoming him to Charlevoix next month.

Though they regularly appear at G7 summits, Boehm said it will be important to have the leaders of the world's top financial institutions at the table for the oceans discussion because they are the organizations "we hope will have the funds to assist us in working forward."

The G7's environment, energy and fisheries ministers are to meet in a separate session in the autumn to follow up on the recommendations from their leaders after their summit next month.

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press