Police charge tow truck driver following crash

GUELPH, Ont. — Police in Guelph, Ont., have laid multiple charges against a tow truck driver who is accused of striking a car with his truck on purpose.

Investigators allege there was a verbal altercation between the drivers of the two vehicles on Sunday.

Police say the truck driver then intentionally struck the sedan — causing about $10,000 in damage — and left the area.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.