Wynne reemphasizes high-speed rail commitment in local visit

After fielding a series of questions as to why her campaign messaging wasn't resonating with Ontarians, Premier Kathleen Wynne wondered if she'd felt tremors on Tuesday morning in Waterloo.

"There's no subway around here," she told her entourage on the way down in an elevator at the tech firm eleven-x Inc. on Phillip Street.

While the future transportation picture for Waterloo Region might be a bit blurry, Wynne's message was clear: the Ontario Liberal Party is the only provincial party that currently has a plan for high-speed rail from Toronto to Windsor, the first phase of which is already being evaluated with an environmental assessment.

"Building Canada's first high speed rail line … that is the game changer in terms of this region," Wynne said.

"We cannot wait anymore — we have to get on this … We're building Canada's first high-speed rail line. We're aiming to have service on phase 1 at the beginning, as early as 2025. That is our target and we know that that's doable.

"It will mean that the trip from Waterloo to downtown Toronto will be about 40 minutes," she said to applause.

Wynne said the project is fully funded with $11 billion earmarked in the government's long-term economic plan, something the Progressive Conservative and New Democratic parties are currently lacking.

Minister of Transportation Kathryn McGarry said the Liberals have made largest infrastructure investment in the province's history, with $106 billion committed over 10 years for new and upgraded transit, such as Highway 401 expansion.

"Yesterday we heard this is all at risk with an NDP government," said McGarry. "We've seen them vote against the budgets that contain the investment each and every time they get a chance to vote for it.

"Their platform doesn't even mention high-speed rail once, and its financial plan pulls the plug on project funding. It explicitly defunds the $33 million that's being spent right now on the environmental assessment to keep this project moving forward."