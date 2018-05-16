Uptown streetscape to be (mostly) complete in 8 weeks

The much-awaited completion of the uptown Waterloo streetscape project is just around the corner, according to Region of Waterloo staff.

In eight weeks, the majority of the remaining work — mainly bike lanes — will be complete, said Eric Saunderson, the project manager at the Region of Waterloo.

“I’m hoping that businesses will see the full benefit then,” said Saunderson.

Once the bike lanes and other peripheral work is complete, the only things that remain are light standards, to be installed by the City of Waterloo, as well as a final coat of asphalt, which is scheduled for August.

It’s been a long, arduous process for uptown businesses, which have been afflicted by construction woes over the last two years. The first hit was in the summer of 2016 when much of King Street south of Bridgeport Road was ripped up and closed off due to LRT work. In 2017, the streetscape project ripped up the area north of Bridgeport, leaving it inaccessible to vehicular traffic and difficult to navigate for pedestrians.

“They’re excited to see it done,” said Saunderson, who has been working with businesses through the UpTown Waterloo BIA.

The work continued through to December when the barricades were finally removed to allow for Christmas shoppers to patronize the struggling uptown businesses in the core.

Work will begin shortly on the west side of the street, which will result in partial closures and a detour further west down Erb Street and back to King Street. Once that work is complete, the east portion of the road will start.

Saunderson believes that work on the east side should proceed without closures of the road, and if there is a situation where traffic needs to be controlled, the contractor completing the work will use a flag person, rather than shut it down.

Once the contractor has finished the work, the City of Waterloo will install programmable light standards that fit around trees along the sidewalks.