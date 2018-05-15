Fatal rugby injuries are rare, expert says

"We are deeply saddened to learn about Grade 12 student Brodie McCarthy, and the tragic incident in P.E.I. that occurred at a high school rugby match," wrote Rugby Canada in a blog post on their website.

According to Statistics Canada, rugby was the third most common sport in which 15- to 19-year-old males sustained concussions and other brain injuries between 2012 and 2014, behind ice hockey and football.

In 2013, Rowan Stringer, a 17-year-old high school rugby player from Ottawa, suffered two concussions in one week before sustaining a third during a rugby game that led to her death two days later. In March, Ontario passed Rowan's Law, concussion safety legislation designed to protect amateur athletes and educate coaches about the dangers of head injuries.

However, a study conducted by the medical director of Trauma Nova Scotia, Dr. Robert Green, shows youth sport-related deaths, especially rugby-related deaths, are rare.

According to the study, the five deaths from sports injuries in Nova Scotia between 2000 and 2013 happened while children were skateboarding, swimming or cycling.

Green said fewer than five rugby-related major trauma incidents were reported in Nova Scotia over the last 16 years. All involved adults, and none died.

"I can understand the backlash and discussion about rugby-related injuries, and yes it's a violent sport — I played it myself," Green said. "But as far as major injuries and if they happen more than American football? No."

Green said he hopes the tragedy will start a conversation about youth taking major traumatic injuries seriously and what parents and coaches can do to prevent and treat them.

Rugby Canada's PlaySmart program was launched in 2016 to educate members and provincial unions on the risk of head injury on the field and how to properly manage and report the injuries.

"Any player with concussion or suspected concussion should be immediately and permanently removed from training or play," the Rugby Canada website says.

Evans-Renaud said this isn't the first time tragedy has hit her high school.

"We lost three students in an accidental fire," she said. "We have lost a teacher, a bus driver and a student all in one year."

"We just want to get through one year without something like this, but unfortunately we are no stranger to tragedy and grief that goes along with it."

— By Fadila Chater in Halifax

By The Canadian Press