Youth injured jumping from moving vehicle

KINGSVILLE, Ont. — Provincial police say they're investigating after a youth was injured jumping from a moving vehicle on a street in a southwestern Ontario town.

Police say the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Tuesday in Kingsville and the youth was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They say the intersection of Main Street East and Jasperson Drive was closed for approximately 90 minutes while they investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the OPP.