Man dead after crash into parked school bus

TORONTO — One man is dead following a suspected impaired driving collision involving a school bus in west-end Toronto.

Police say a 23-year-old woman was driving in the area of Thirteenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard at around 10:50 p.m. when she crashed into a parked school bus.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified by police as a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.