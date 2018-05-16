City council takes next step in WMRC upgrades

The City of Waterloo has taken the next step in much-anticipated renovations to the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex.

At the finance and strategic planning committee meeting on Monday, councillors agreed to fund the first phase of the project — just the planning and design portion — and issue a request for proposals by the end of May.

In total, the city approved the use of $700,000 in development charges funding, as well as $1.5 million to fund the design and planning work for a total of $2.2 million.

The total cost of the project, while includes an expansion of the rec complex, as well as the addition of a new older adult centre, is $25.6 million.