Toronto index dips, U.S. markets higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was moderately lower as weakness in utilities, financials and telecom services offset gains in other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.63 points to 16,075.18, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.14 points to 24,707.55. The S&P 500 index was up 3.93 points to 2,715.38 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 23.77 points to 7,375.40.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.10 cents US, up from Tuesday's average value of 77.66 cents US.