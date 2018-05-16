'Landmark' festhalle to accommodate K-W Oktoberfest's next half-century

"They are all looking to continue running their operations, but they all are struggling with numbers, resources and complexities, and they in the future will be looking to us to be the backbone.

"This is a big hall, and it's going to be interesting to see what happens when they fill it and what it could look like."

Patrick Doyle, the owner of Lot 42, said the flexibility of the site will be key moving forward.

"We have the field in the backyard to really blow things out of the water in the future," he noted. "We could make a 17-acre Germany here in the future."

The Stampede Corral that has traditionally served as the Transylvania Haus in past years recently announced that it would be closing its doors in June. In its initial year, Oktoberfest Haus is expected to help fill the void.

Yet illustrations on display at Tuesday's announcement showed various tents and domes set up outside the venue as the future vision.

Under such a format, "People could go to the Alpine Club for strudel, Concordia Club for schnapps, Transylvania club for pigtails and cabbage rolls, and then the Schwaben Club for their specialty," Lowrick surmised.

"We're moving into superhalls here, we'll call it," he added. "There are some big halls — across the street here with Concordia, and Queensmount is also a very large hall — but you need to have size to keep your cost structures down.

"You have bands that are very expensive and security that's very expensive and all the requirements of health and the AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario) that require expertise. It's tough to make a buck in this business."

Jones said the new venue will also present many opportunities for smaller community groups to hold fundraisers.

"Our mission is to offer additional family and cultural events that engage the entire community," she said.

Tickets for this year's 50th anniversary celebration are already on sale at Oktoberfest.ca for an early bird rate of $10 by typing in the promo code "HANS."