Waterloo resident takes on new job for Bracelet of Hope

Ashleigh Gee fell in love with international development shortly after high school.

“I went on a trip with (Youth With a Mission) … and that really sparked an interest,” said Gee, who shortly after her first three-week trip, went on a six-months-long mission in India.

“I knew that’s what I wanted to get my education in shortly after that,” said Gee, who lives in Waterloo.

Working on missionary trips around the world, she had found her calling.

That passion and experience has led her to a high-profile position with Bracelet of Hope, an organization that takes on AIDS in Africa.

Gee is now the director of development at the international charity, leading the charge in spreading health and awareness to AIDS-stricken areas of the continent.

Through her 10-year career, Gee has held a variety of human rights-related positions that brought her to many areas of the world, including Cairo, Egypt, during the Arab Spring while employed by a women’s foundation.

Early in her mission career, Gee attended the Canadian Mennonite University, although she is not Mennonite herself. She studied International Development at the university with a minor in theology. She was originally born in Thunder Bay, but spent most of her life in Elmira.

“A lot of the organizations that I’ve worked with have had a Christian emphasis,” said Gee.

She said she couldn’t imagine doing a different type of work.