PM appalled by shooting of Cdn doctor in Gaza

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau says he is appalled by the shooting of a Canadian doctor who was trying to help wounded protesters in Gaza on Monday.

The prime minister is adding his voice to the calls for an independent investigation into the shootings by Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border that killed 59 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more during Monday's mass protests.

In a statement, Trudeau describes the reported use of excessive force and live ammunition as "inexcusable."

He is calling for a thorough examination of the possible use of both excessive force and the incitement to violence.