Fatal opioid overdoses down in Waterloo Region, but deadly carfentanil on the rise

Fatal opioid overdoses in Waterloo Region are trending down compared to this time last year, but it's uncertain if the trend will continue as the much deadlier drug carfentanil grows in popularity here.

A review presented to Waterloo Regional Police Service Board members Wednesday indicates the first-third of 2018 recorded 13 fatal opioid related overdoses, compared to more than 21 for the same period in 2017. Statistics for 2017 may actually be higher, as no reports are available for January last year.

The decline is cautiously regarded as a positive result in an ongoing campaign to raise awareness about the risks of using deadly bootleg drugs, and supported by harm reduction education measures in a bid to prevent deaths.

The downward trend has also been attributed to the increased availability of the life-saving antidote, naloxone, enabling private citizens to revive individuals overdosing on opioids.

In presenting his report, Insp. Dave Bishop, of intelligence services, said while fatal overdose numbers are down, police aren’t in any position to say they’re winning the war in the ongoing opioid crisis just yet.

“One of the things we have seen, which is very concerning for us, is that carfentanil is now becoming prevalent,” he told the board.

Carfentanil, a drug designed to tranquilize large animals like elephants and is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, is now more regularly showing up as a confirmed ingredient in the deadly mixes of opioids seized by police. A recent warning was issued following a seizure of a carfentanil-laced drug dubbed purple playdough for its soft, doughy appearance and texture.

What worries emergency responders, including police and paramedics, is that people using opioids have no way to know what they’re taking, and are more likely to consume quantities of carfentanil, increasing overdose risks.

Those increased risks present consequences in attempts to save lives.

“Officers and paramedics are finding that reviving overdose patients now sometimes requires multiple doses of naloxone, and increased medical care,” explained Bishop in his report.