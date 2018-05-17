Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Toronto

Toronto police say a 73-year-old pedestrian has died after he was hit by a car in north Toronto earlier this week.
Police say an 89-year-old man was driving a Hyundai Accent when it struck the pedestrian Tuesday morning.
They say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
Police are asking anyone with security or dash camera footage of the incident to call police.
They did not say whether the driver will be facing charges.
By The Canadian Press
