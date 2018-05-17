Feds mum on Canadian arms exports to Ukraine

OTTAWA — The federal government isn't saying whether it has authorized the export of any Canadian-made weapons to Ukraine, where government troops and Russian-backed separatists are fighting.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced in December that Canadian companies and individuals could apply for permission to export prohibited weapons and other equipment to Ukraine.

But Global Affairs Canada is now refusing to say whether any requests for a permit to export arms to Ukraine have been received, let alone approved, citing commercial confidentiality.

Arms-control and human-rights groups have voiced concerns about Canadian weapons being used in the four-year conflict in Ukraine, saying rights violations have been perpetrated by both sides.