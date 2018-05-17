Assistive devices program needs re-visioning, candidates told

Many of the 25 clients on hand for the discussion shared stories about technological advances that could help them but haven't been adopted as part of the program. They also lamented a new application fee and the program's five-year lifespan for many devices that become outdated or break.

With the advent of smartphones, there are many different applications that can help people with visual impairments, said Gaunt, adding that many newer devices actually cost less than older ones you can't even take out of the home.

"What we're looking for is a commitment from government to sit down with CNIB and our stakeholders within the first 100 days of government," said Gaunt. "Let's look at modernizing assistive devices program, bringing it into the 21st century."

Shenoy, the Liberal candidate, said her party has already committed to a full review of the ADP program.

Her assistant later sent an email statement saying that Ontario's program, which covers 75 per cent of the cost of assistive devices, is "one of the most" generous and comprehensive programs of its kind, providing more than 8,000 pieces of equipment and supplies for 19 types of devices, assisting more than 350,000 Ontarians annually.

"We are constantly looking to expand the devices and access to the program to ensure all Ontarians are supported," the statement reads.

However Lindo said the vocal showing at Wednesday's discussion just goes to prove the government hasn't been listening.

"How many promises must I sit through before I see the change?" she said. "People are tired. They're really, really tired of getting a promise right before an election.

"What about the 20 years when they could have made the change?"

The NDP, if elected as Ontario's next government, has also committed to sitting down to review the program.