Assistive devices program needs re-visioning, candidates told

Laura Mae Lindo knows all too well the lengths a person with a disability will go to, to immerse themselves seamlessly in regular, everyday life.
The Ontario New Democratic Party candidate for Kitchener Centre claims she didn't know her former husband and the father of her two kids had a glass eye until he was diagnosed with leukemia and contracted cytomegalovirus (CMV), which robbed him of his vision completely, before he succumbed to the cancer.
"He didn't want it to be a crutch — and that's often what we say," she said. "We use all these words as if he had an accident, and that it's his problem. But it's the world's problem."
Lindo spoke to the Post after recently taking part in a panel discussion with representatives from the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, and said she shared her husband's story to show just how embedded the "sighted world" is, based purely on assumption.
Local candidates running in the Ontario election were invited to weigh in on the province's Assistive Devices Program that serves as a lifeline for people living with disabilities but hasn't been substantially reviewed in nearly 20 years (2001).
Only four candidates showed, including Lindo, Green Party hopefuls Bob Jonkman (Kitchener-Conestoga) and Stacey Danckert (Kitchener Centre) and Liberal candidate Surekha Shenoy (Kitchener South-Hespeler).
"We would have loved to have had every candidate out here learning from their constituents about the challenges and the opportunities that exist with the program," said Robert Gaunt, CNIB executive director for Ontario West.
Gaunt said the meeting wasn't so much about securing a financial commitment from the next governing party, but making the ADP program relevant in the 21st century.
For CNIB client Berny Wesselink, "The problem is we have no choice of what we need."
"Me, personally, I do a lot of walking, and wanted a personal GPS. If you use an iPhone the battery dies quick and you're paying data, but they won't cover a personal GPS because it's not considered to be an assistive device. It would let me get around and be independent."
Many of the 25 clients on hand for the discussion shared stories about technological advances that could help them but haven't been adopted as part of the program. They also lamented a new application fee and the program's five-year lifespan for many devices that become outdated or break.
With the advent of smartphones, there are many different applications that can help people with visual impairments, said Gaunt, adding that many newer devices actually cost less than older ones you can't even take out of the home.
"What we're looking for is a commitment from government to sit down with CNIB and our stakeholders within the first 100 days of government," said Gaunt. "Let's look at modernizing assistive devices program, bringing it into the 21st century."
Shenoy, the Liberal candidate, said her party has already committed to a full review of the ADP program.
Her assistant later sent an email statement saying that Ontario's program, which covers 75 per cent of the cost of assistive devices, is "one of the most" generous and comprehensive programs of its kind, providing more than 8,000 pieces of equipment and supplies for 19 types of devices, assisting more than 350,000 Ontarians annually.
"We are constantly looking to expand the devices and access to the program to ensure all Ontarians are supported," the statement reads.
However Lindo said the vocal showing at Wednesday's discussion just goes to prove the government hasn't been listening.
"How many promises must I sit through before I see the change?" she said. "People are tired. They're really, really tired of getting a promise right before an election.
"What about the 20 years when they could have made the change?"
The NDP, if elected as Ontario's next government, has also committed to sitting down to review the program.
Laura Mae Lindo knows all too well the lengths a person with a disability will go to, to immerse themselves seamlessly in regular, everyday life.
The Ontario New Democratic Party candidate for Kitchener Centre claims she didn't know her former husband and the father of her two kids had a glass eye until he was diagnosed with leukemia and contracted cytomegalovirus (CMV), which robbed him of his vision completely, before he succumbed to the cancer.
"He didn't want it to be a crutch — and that's often what we say," she said. "We use all these words as if he had an accident, and that it's his problem. But it's the world's problem."
Lindo spoke to the Post after recently taking part in a panel discussion with representatives from the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, and said she shared her husband's story to show just how embedded the "sighted world" is, based purely on assumption.
Local candidates running in the Ontario election were invited to weigh in on the province's Assistive Devices Program that serves as a lifeline for people living with disabilities but hasn't been substantially reviewed in nearly 20 years (2001).
Only four candidates showed, including Lindo, Green Party hopefuls Bob Jonkman (Kitchener-Conestoga) and Stacey Danckert (Kitchener Centre) and Liberal candidate Surekha Shenoy (Kitchener South-Hespeler).
"We would have loved to have had every candidate out here learning from their constituents about the challenges and the opportunities that exist with the program," said Robert Gaunt, CNIB executive director for Ontario West.
Gaunt said the meeting wasn't so much about securing a financial commitment from the next governing party, but making the ADP program relevant in the 21st century.
For CNIB client Berny Wesselink, "The problem is we have no choice of what we need."
"Me, personally, I do a lot of walking, and wanted a personal GPS. If you use an iPhone the battery dies quick and you're paying data, but they won't cover a personal GPS because it's not considered to be an assistive device. It would let me get around and be independent."
Many of the 25 clients on hand for the discussion shared stories about technological advances that could help them but haven't been adopted as part of the program. They also lamented a new application fee and the program's five-year lifespan for many devices that become outdated or break.
With the advent of smartphones, there are many different applications that can help people with visual impairments, said Gaunt, adding that many newer devices actually cost less than older ones you can't even take out of the home.
"What we're looking for is a commitment from government to sit down with CNIB and our stakeholders within the first 100 days of government," said Gaunt. "Let's look at modernizing assistive devices program, bringing it into the 21st century."
Shenoy, the Liberal candidate, said her party has already committed to a full review of the ADP program.
Her assistant later sent an email statement saying that Ontario's program, which covers 75 per cent of the cost of assistive devices, is "one of the most" generous and comprehensive programs of its kind, providing more than 8,000 pieces of equipment and supplies for 19 types of devices, assisting more than 350,000 Ontarians annually.
"We are constantly looking to expand the devices and access to the program to ensure all Ontarians are supported," the statement reads.
However Lindo said the vocal showing at Wednesday's discussion just goes to prove the government hasn't been listening.
"How many promises must I sit through before I see the change?" she said. "People are tired. They're really, really tired of getting a promise right before an election.
"What about the 20 years when they could have made the change?"
The NDP, if elected as Ontario's next government, has also committed to sitting down to review the program.
Laura Mae Lindo knows all too well the lengths a person with a disability will go to, to immerse themselves seamlessly in regular, everyday life.
The Ontario New Democratic Party candidate for Kitchener Centre claims she didn't know her former husband and the father of her two kids had a glass eye until he was diagnosed with leukemia and contracted cytomegalovirus (CMV), which robbed him of his vision completely, before he succumbed to the cancer.
"He didn't want it to be a crutch — and that's often what we say," she said. "We use all these words as if he had an accident, and that it's his problem. But it's the world's problem."
Lindo spoke to the Post after recently taking part in a panel discussion with representatives from the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, and said she shared her husband's story to show just how embedded the "sighted world" is, based purely on assumption.
Local candidates running in the Ontario election were invited to weigh in on the province's Assistive Devices Program that serves as a lifeline for people living with disabilities but hasn't been substantially reviewed in nearly 20 years (2001).
Only four candidates showed, including Lindo, Green Party hopefuls Bob Jonkman (Kitchener-Conestoga) and Stacey Danckert (Kitchener Centre) and Liberal candidate Surekha Shenoy (Kitchener South-Hespeler).
"We would have loved to have had every candidate out here learning from their constituents about the challenges and the opportunities that exist with the program," said Robert Gaunt, CNIB executive director for Ontario West.
Gaunt said the meeting wasn't so much about securing a financial commitment from the next governing party, but making the ADP program relevant in the 21st century.
For CNIB client Berny Wesselink, "The problem is we have no choice of what we need."
"Me, personally, I do a lot of walking, and wanted a personal GPS. If you use an iPhone the battery dies quick and you're paying data, but they won't cover a personal GPS because it's not considered to be an assistive device. It would let me get around and be independent."
Many of the 25 clients on hand for the discussion shared stories about technological advances that could help them but haven't been adopted as part of the program. They also lamented a new application fee and the program's five-year lifespan for many devices that become outdated or break.
With the advent of smartphones, there are many different applications that can help people with visual impairments, said Gaunt, adding that many newer devices actually cost less than older ones you can't even take out of the home.
"What we're looking for is a commitment from government to sit down with CNIB and our stakeholders within the first 100 days of government," said Gaunt. "Let's look at modernizing assistive devices program, bringing it into the 21st century."
Shenoy, the Liberal candidate, said her party has already committed to a full review of the ADP program.
Her assistant later sent an email statement saying that Ontario's program, which covers 75 per cent of the cost of assistive devices, is "one of the most" generous and comprehensive programs of its kind, providing more than 8,000 pieces of equipment and supplies for 19 types of devices, assisting more than 350,000 Ontarians annually.
"We are constantly looking to expand the devices and access to the program to ensure all Ontarians are supported," the statement reads.
However Lindo said the vocal showing at Wednesday's discussion just goes to prove the government hasn't been listening.
"How many promises must I sit through before I see the change?" she said. "People are tired. They're really, really tired of getting a promise right before an election.
"What about the 20 years when they could have made the change?"
The NDP, if elected as Ontario's next government, has also committed to sitting down to review the program.