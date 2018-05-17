Soldier faces sexual assault charges

OTTAWA — A soldier based in Winnipeg faces several counts of sexual assault.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says a member of the Armed Forces faces allegations involving three other military members at CFB Borden in Ontario.

The alleged encounters occurred between February and April of last year.

Aviator Jonathan Gaudet of 17 Wing Winnipeg faces three sexual assault charges, two assault charges and one count of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.