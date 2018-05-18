Nigeria to help curb border crossings: Hussen

OTTAWA — The federal government says Nigeria has agreed to issue travel documents more quickly to its citizens who are in the process of being expelled from Canada as illegitimate refugee claimants.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says that was a key commitment he received this week during meetings with top government officials in Nigeria.

Hussen travelled to the African nation as part of the Liberal government's efforts to stop the flow of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from the United States between legal checkpoints.

One of the difficulties in dealing with the border crossers is obtaining proper documentation so they can be removed from Canada and returned to their country of origin once their asylum claims have been rejected.