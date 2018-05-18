True North tech conference to explore the ethics of innovation

"It'll be a living document for people to establish better standards and set themselves apart from other tech companies," she said. "We want the subject matter of this conference to set an agenda and see some change."

The three-day conference, May 29 to 31, is mainly focused at Lot 42, a repurposed steel factory that has been turned into a massive events space on Ardelt Place in Kitchener.

As leaders and innovators have been focus of a conversation that has the potential to reshape our values and beliefs around tech's role in humanity, True North is touted to bring together influencers, policy-makers, entrepreneurs, developers, scientists and game changers for crucial conversations about the impact of artificial intelligence, to issues of diversity, to the spread of "fake news."

The schedule features a list of more than 30 speakers from the local and global tech communities. Headliners include Bozoma Saint John, chief brand officer for Uber, and Ed Catmull, co-founder and president of Pixar animation studios.

Robyn Doolittle, recently named 2017 Journalist of the Year at the National Newspaper Awards, will talk about investigative reporting in the digital era.

You don't necessarily have to be a hardcore techie to attend, said Clark.

A panel called Stranger than Fiction: The Future of Entertainment and Tech, will pose the question: "Is the entertainment industry leading us to a dystopian view of the future of tech, or merely holding up a mirror to reflect a reality that's already unfolding?"

Last year's Tech Leadership Conference at Bingemans had 800 attendees, but organizers of True North say they expect to see about 2,000 people at this year's events.

"We'll have three stages and lots of technological capabilities reaching out to Toronto and international audiences," Clark said. "We also have a number of international delegates and trade commissioners that are coming to True North, which is actually pretty incredible."

While the conference is primarily situated at Lot 42, the festival portion of True North features various activities around Kitchener and Waterloo region, from parties and place-hacking, to networking events at local bars.

A "Wild Waterloo" tour on May 29 will be open to the public and will put the area's growing tech businesses, community partners and natural features on display.

"At the core of it we wanted to say that yes, we work hard, but there's a flourishing region to thrive in and a lot of different things to do," Clark said.

A concert in Carl Zehr Square featuring The Beaches will also be open to the public on May 30, beginning at 7 p.m. with local bands on stage.

The City of Kitchener is partnering with True North to put on the #TNDTK portion of the festival on the Wednesday evening.

"We're really looking to invite the conference attendees as well as the community at large as a way to kick off summer and enjoy downtown together," said Hilary Abel, Kitchener's manager of downtown community development. "We see it as an opportunity to bring international people together with our local folks.

"The idea is that along with the concert there are 14 other activations happening around downtown. So you can kind of wander around and stumble into some really cool, creative installations."

The list of events includes live mural painting at King and Young streets, maker workshops, health hacking, a free yoga class, a human recharge station on Goudies Lane and live entertainment at local businesses courtesy of the downtown BIA.

Kitchener Market will also feature several events, including the closing party for Night\Shift, a community place-hacking festival.

More about the conference and festival including scheduling and ticket information can be found at truenorthwaterloo.com.







