CP NewsAlert: Man arrested in murder of B.C. pair

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Washington state say they have made arrest in the murders of a Victoria-area couple more than 30 years ago.

Eighteen-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg and her boyfriend, 20-year-old Jay Cook, were found dead near Seattle in November 1987.

Police say they have arrested a 55-year-old man.

The break in the case comes five weeks after police released composite drawings of a potential suspect created through groundbreaking DNA technology.