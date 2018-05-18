Celebrate cycling at Kitchener Bikefest

Families are encouraged to come out to city hall Sunday, May 27, for an afternoon of fun at Kitchener Bikefest.

The event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. aims to celebrate cycling and its role in positively transforming our health, environment and community.

“Bikefest was created to help encourage more people to get on their bikes by showing them how fun, easy and safe it can be, no matter their age, background and ability,” said Danny Pimentel, the city’s active transportation project manager. “We’re happy to bring back some of last year’s favourite vendors and are excited to introduce new ones like Dropbike, a new bike share provider for the tricities.”

Participants who fill out a Bikefest passport by visiting and learning about vendors will have a chance to win one of two bikes donated by Ziggy’s Cycle and Sport.