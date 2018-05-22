Hydro One-Avista merger clears another hurdle

TORONTO — Hydro One Ltd. and Avista Corp. say their proposed merger has cleared another hurdle in the U.S.

The two companies say the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has completed a review of the deal and found no unresolved national security concerns.

The friendly deal announced last summer for the Ontario-based utility to acquire the U.S. energy company received antitrust clearance in the United States in early April and consent from the Federal Communications Commission on May 4.

Avista shareholders had previously approved the deal on Nov. 21, 2017.