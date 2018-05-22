Except for Waterloo, the region's leaning blue

With just over two weeks left before Ontarians head to the ballot box, projections by the Laurier Institute for the Study of Public Opinion and Policy show that four of five ridings in Waterloo Region are leaning blue.
As things stand, Barry Kay, associate professor in the department of political science, said he'd pick the New Democratic Party to win the Waterloo riding but that the other four will likely go to the Progressive Conservatives.
"At the moment, the Liberals aren't poised to win any of them," he said.
Most local ridings are still competitive, within a margin of five to 10 per cent, except for the riding of Kitchener-Conestoga.
Despite the controversial ousting of former Progressive Conservative MPP Michael Harris, "Conestoga's a lock for the Conservatives," Kay said. "They won it last time and they had a bad performance overall, so we've got that one dark blue, with a margin over 10 per cent."
However, a weighted and blended aggregation of polls conducted since the May 11 northern Ontario debate among some 8,000 respondents reinforce the impression that Andrea Horwath's NDP has the momentum, Kay updated over the long weekend.
Polls from Abacus, Ipsos, Ekos, Mainstreet and Innovative Research estimate that popular support levels in the province at this time are Conservative 38 per cent, NDP 33 per cent, and Liberal 23 per cent.
Translating this into seats through the LISPOP algorithm, the totals show Conservative 69, NDP 39 and Liberal 16.
"Given that 63 seats are required for a legislative majority, Doug Ford is slipping into precarious territory but is still positioned for that majority," according to Kay.
The three main political party leaders all made stops in Kitchener-Waterloo last week.
New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath held a town hall on health care at Open Sesame in Kitchener. PC Leader Doug Ford came to Cambridge promising tax cuts for small businesses, later holding a rally at Bingemans in Kitchener. Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne appeared at a tech firm in Waterloo, once again touting her party's plans to build a high-speed rail line from Toronto to London.
"The trouble with Kathleen Wynne - I don't think anybody's paying attention, and when I say anybody, I mean swing voters," Kay said.
"There's certainly a Liberal base … but the fact is the numbers are going south and I think people have just decided 15 years of the Liberals is enough. It's time for a change."
Kay doesn't see any one issue having the potential to change the picture locally. In general, he said local issues matter maybe up to five per cent.
"There could be variables out there that would show a swing locally, but I'm not aware of what that would be," he said. "I'm not going to tell you it's impossible … but based on the way I do things I would need to see some evidence from polling, and I'm not aware of it."
Kay believes the Liberals' best shot is Kitchener Centre, with Daiene Vernile.
"If the Liberals are going to focus on one particular riding, that would be the best, in part because they've got a reasonably popular incumbent — certainly a high profile incumbent in someone who's a cabinet minister."
However, Kay said Kitchener Centre is one of his favourite examples of a provincewide bellwether that's gone the same way the province has gone for more than 30 years.
Kay admitted he doesn't have a crystal ball and reiterated that all other ridings in Waterloo Region, apart from Kitchener-Conestoga, are within a margin of five to 10 per cent.
"At the moment the NDP is going up, the Liberals are going down and the Conservatives are more or less staying the same," he said.
Waterloo is probably becoming safer for the NDP; in every other race the Liberals have been in second place, not the NDP, he added.
"If, in fact, the Liberals start moving south and votes bleed to the NDP, what it does is probably makes them safer for the Conservatives."
An examination of the accompanying LISPOP map of all provincial ridings suggests that when the grey "too-close-to-call" constituencies where no party's lead has reached a winning margin greater than 5 per cent, the Conservatives have 53 seats, the NDP 31, and the Liberals 7.
"In other words, while the Conservatives have the largest number of seats, but a majority is by no means assured at the moment as we head toward a crucial leadership debate on May 27," Kay said.
People can check out the latest projections at lispop.ca.
