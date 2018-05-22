New office building a testament to Kitchener's downtown revitalization

"A year and a half ago we met Craig Beattie, who understood right from our very first meeting exactly what we were looking for, and how buildings augment brands, and how a global, world-class law firm deserves a world-class building ... and that's what he's delivering to us here," said Kraeker.

"Two years from now, mark it down in your calendar, you are all invited to our grand opening which is going to take place on that beautiful, sixth-floor, outdoor terrace."

Perimeter acquired the property, a former municipal parking lot, in a competitive bid process last year. Excavators inside the fenced- off construction zone are currently making way for a two-floor underground parking garage that could remain open to the public outside business hours.

The building design by Diamond Schmitt Architects Inc. features floor-to-ceiling glass and state-of-the-art building systems capable of providing new office space for Kitchener's growing innovation district. The building has about 70,000 square feet of office space remaining and will incorporate two to three ground-floor units for retail and restaurant purposes fronting on King.

Vrbanovic doesn't think it will be difficult finding a suitor for the latter, especially with lawyers working upstairs. He thanked Beattie for its continued belief in downtown, as evidenced by his company's portfolio that includes numerous local projects such as the $10-million renovation of the Walper Hotel, and Google's Canadian headquarters as part of the Breithaupt Block.

Perimeter's list of local projects also includes 305 King St. W., a 12-storey office building that was more than 60 per cent vacant before being renovated. It's now 90 per cent leased.

Perimeter is also in the midst of renovating the former Eaton's store at 276 King St. W that will feature a glass façade and up to 20,000 square feet of retail space.

"All the glass is showing up in the next two to three weeks," said Beattie.

"We have some action happening on a little bit of that space right now, and we think once we get it all complete and people see it, we'll have a lot more interest to pick up on.

"This whole block is changing dramatically," Beattie said. "It's exciting."