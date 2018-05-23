NDP's plan impractical, Wynne says

TORONTO — Ontario Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne is warning that an NDP government could mean indefinite strikes.

The NDP has been the focus of increasing attacks from both the Liberals and the Progressive Conservatives during the election campaign as polls suggest they are tied with the Tories for the most support.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath told the Toronto Star that she couldn't imagine a scenario in which she would use back-to-work legislation, as the Liberal government did to end a five-week strike by college faculty last year.

The Liberals introduced legislation just before the election campaign to end a strike by contract staff at York University that began March 5, but the NDP didn't support it.