Where the leaders are for Wednesday, May 23

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Wednesday, May 23:

———

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne

8:30 a.m. — Makes an announcement, Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building, Room 401, 222 Bremner Blvd., Toronto.

1:15 p.m. — Makes an announcement, Crosscut Distillery, 1347 Kelly Lake Rd., Sudbury, Ont.

6 p.m. — Meets with local supporters, Michael Gravelle campaign office, 71 Algoma St. S., Thunder Bay, Ont.

———

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

11 a.m. — Makes an announcement, 2840 Lakeshore Rd. 235, Woodslee, Ont.

12:30 p.m. — Takes part in meet and greet at Colasanti's Tropical Gardens, 1550 Road 3 E, Kingsville, Ont.