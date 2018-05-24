Study shows mercury's toll in Grassy Narrows

Mercury contamination has plagued the English-Wabigoon River system since a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., dumped 9,000 kilograms of the substance into the river systems in the 1960s. The contamination closed a thriving commercial fishery that devastated Grassy Narrows' economy.

"Because of the discovery of mercury, things have come to a stop and, as a result, our people have suffered health-wise and also in terms of self-esteem," Turtle said. "When a person doesn't have a job, it leads to despair and many in our people have turned to alcohol."

The Ontario government has pledged to spend $85 million to remediate the river and the federal government has committed to funding a treatment centre that the community believes will cost about $4.5 million, but a feasibility study needs to be completed to determine the cost.

Turtle said the Ontario and federal governments need to do more to help the community, calling on them to implement the study's recommendations that include increased funding for physical and mental health programs, a long-term care facility on the reserve to address issues of mercury poisoning and programs for food security.

The report also said people who reported being diagnosed by a medical professional with mercury poisoning were almost six times more likely to have a neuropsychological disorder, five times more likely to have stomach and intestinal problems, and three times more likely to have blindness or vision problems.

"We need more (from the government) because it's been a devastation of a whole way of life, a whole way of culture that we need to rebuild," Judy Da Silva, the environmental health co-ordinator for Grassy Narrows.

"I don't want to appear the victim, because we're not, we're fighters. We are going to keep fighting, we're going to keep doing what we have to do to bring justice to our people."

In a statement Thursday, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said if her party forms government after the June 7 election, they will implement the recommendations of the report.

"Grassy Narrows is one of the clearest examples of how governments of all stripes have failed to treat First Nations with the respect they deserve," Horwath said.

By Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press