Where the leaders are for Thursday, May 24

Where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are campaigning on Thursday, May 24:
———
Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne
11:50 a.m. — Makes an announcement, Wattpad, 36 Wellington St. E., Toronto.
3 p.m. — Visits Caldense Bakery, 337 Symington Ave., Toronto.
6 p.m. — Delivers remarks at rally, Brighton Convention and Event Centre, 2155 McNicoll Ave., Toronto.
———
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
11 a.m. — Makes an announcement, Marwood Metal Fabrication Limited, Plant 1, 35 Spruce St., Tillsonburg, Ont.
1 p.m. — Holds meet and greet, 321 King George Rd., Brantford, Ont.
6 p.m. — Holds rally, Lincoln Alexander Centre, 160 King St. E., Hamilton.
———
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
9:30 a.m. — Makes an announcement on health care, CSI Regent Park, Meeting Room 1, third floor, 585 Dundas St. E., Toronto.
2:30 p.m. — Makes an announcement focused on long-term care, Fairview Lodge, 632 Dundas St. W., Whitby, Ont.
———
By The Canadian Press
