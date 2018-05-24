Royal Bank reports strong Q2 earnings

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada's second-quarter profit surpassed market expectations with a more than nine per cent jump compared with a year ago, on strong results across its divisions and on both sides of the border.

Canada's biggest lender by market value reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $2.98 billion or $2.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from $2.72 billion or $1.85 per diluted share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, RBC says it earned $2.10 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.89 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit attributable to shareholders of $2.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

RBC chief executive Dave McKay said the bank maintained good momentum during the quarter.

"Our businesses executed on client-focused growth strategies while continuing to demonstrate strong risk management," he said in a statement.

The lender's Canadian personal and small business banking division reported a seven per cent increase in net income to $1.46 million. And despite a cooling Canadian housing market, RBC's mortgage growth stayed steady.

RBC had $258 billion in uninsured and insured residential mortgages across Canada at the end of the quarter, up 5.1 per cent from a year earlier. For comparison, RBC had $246 billion in residential mortgages in Canada at the end of the period last year, up 4.9 per cent from $234 billion in the second quarter of 2016.

RBC's wealth management arm saw a 25 per cent jump in net income to $537 million. The bank said this was largely due to several factors, including an increase in net interest income — which refers to the profit generated on loans — due to higher interest rates and a lower effective tax rate in the U.S. after corporate tax cuts which took effect this year.

The bank's insurance arm saw a four per cent increase in net income to $172 million compared with a year ago, and RBC's investor and treasury services division's net income increased 10 per cent to $212 million.