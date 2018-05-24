N.S. mulls fate of Leibovitz collection

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is reviving hopes that a collection of iconic portraits by famed American photographer Annie Leibovitz could be displayed at the provincial gallery.

The influential works, including an introspective image of the Queen and a portrait of a pregnant Demi Moore, have been stuck in storage at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax as a tax battle was waged in Ottawa.

A federal cultural board refused to grant the collection a stamp of cultural significance, withholding lucrative tax incentives to the art donor and — as a result — final payment to Leibovitz.

Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine says the province has held ongoing discussions with the photographer's agent but there is "nothing definite."

In his remarks, released today by the province, Glavine says the fact that Leibovitz hasn't been fully paid for her work remains a contentious issue.

However, he says the photographer is optimistic her collection could be exhibited in Nova Scotia.

"I think there is great opportunity," Glavine told reporters Wednesday, noting that there is "immense potential to have her work on display at the art gallery."

He added that it's "not out of the question" that the province could consider paying a copyright fee to showcase the compelling collection.

Other works include Whoopi Goldberg bathing in milk, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi as the Blues Brothers, and a striking photo of a naked John Lennon and Yoko Ono hours before the musician was gunned down in front of his New York apartment.

A wealthy Toronto family donated the multi-million-dollar collection of Leibovitz photographs in June 2013, the largest single donation of one artist to the gallery.