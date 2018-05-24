Toronto stocks lower as energy sector falls

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector, while U.S. markets also moved lower after U.S. President Donald Trump said he is cancelling a planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.99 points to 16,087.81, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 251.39 points to 24,635.42. The S&P 500 index was down 23.21 points to 2,710.08 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 61.72 points to 7,364.24.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.54 cents US, down from an average value of 77.66 cents US on Wednesday.