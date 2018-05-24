Woman charged in death of child, 9: police

OAKVILLE, Ont. — A 42-year-old woman is charged in the death of a child in Oakville, Ont.

Halton regional police say officers went to a home on Sept. 4, 2017, to investigate a report of a dead nine-year-old.

Investigators say Meredith Lis of Oakville was arrested on Thursday and is charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life.

She is to appear in court in Milton, Ont., on June 19.