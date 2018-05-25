Ontario Tories promise revelations about NDP

A day after Doug Ford faced accusations of selling bogus party memberships, his Ontario Progressive Conservatives say they will announce revelations of anti-Semitism within the New Democrats.

Ford attributes the accusations brought forward by the Liberals yesterday to a desperate attempt by the governing party to hang on to office in the June 7 election.

He did not deny the authenticity of an audio recording backing up the claims, but he did deny paying for anyone else's membership.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, whose campaign event today will be a morning announcement at an east-end Toronto school, said Ford has a lot to answer for.