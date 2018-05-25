Fifteen hurt in Mississauga explosion

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police were searching for two male suspects after 15 people were injured by an "improvised explosive device" that was set off inside an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday night

Peel Region police said they received a call about the explosion in the Bombay Bhel restaurant, located in a plaza near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m.

Three people suffered critical injuries and the remaining 12 suffered minor and superficial injuries, Peel Region paramedic Joe Korstanje told The Canadian Press.

"There were two individuals seen entering and detonating the device and two individuals that were seen fleeing the restaurant," Const. Iryna Yashnyk told reporters at the scene early Friday morning.