Search underway for 2 suspects in Mississauga blast

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are actively hunting for two suspects believed to be behind an explosion that rocked an Indian restaurant west of Toronto, sending 15 people to hospital, the chief of the investigating force said Friday.

Jennifer Evans of Peel Region police said the investigation into Thursday night's blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant in Mississauga, Ont., is still in its early stages, but said the incident is not currently believed to be either a hate crime or an act of terrorism.

"This is a really serious investigation," Evans said Friday morning at a news conference just outside the plaza where the restaurant was located. "We want to take our time, make sure we're very methodical in it. So we're putting a lot of resources into this right now."

Evans said the two suspects believed to be behind the incident allegedly walked into the restaurant, located near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday as two separate groups were holding birthday parties.

The hoodie-clad men were seen carrying an "improvised explosive device" at the time and then fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle, Evans said.

The resulting explosion injured 15 people ranging in age from 23 to 69, Evans said, adding they were taken to three different hospitals in the area.

While three of those injured — a 35-year-old Brampton man, a 48-year-old Mississauga woman, and a 62-year-old Mississauga woman — were originally listed in critical condition, Evans said their condition has since been upgraded to stable. The other 12 victims have since been treated and released, she added.

Evans said children under the age of 10 were present at the time of the explosion, though none of them were hurt.

The presence of youngsters was particularly shocking to Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who said the brazenness of the incident resonated with her as a mother.

"It is a heinous, reprehensible act, committed by cowards who would come into a restaurant where people are vulnerable, celebrating with their families, where children are present," Crombie said, visibly shaking as she spoke. "Whoever has committed this heinous act needs to answer for their crimes and be brought to justice."