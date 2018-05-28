Senators push back on home-grown pot

OTTAWA — A Senate committee has voted to amend the federal government's cannabis legalization bill to allow provinces and territories to ban home-grown marijuana.

But it has refused to accept an amendment that would have prohibited home cultivation outright.

Bill C-45 would allow individuals to grow up to five plants in a single dwelling.

But Quebec and Manitoba have decided to prohibit home cultivation, setting up future legal challenges in which Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has said the federal legislation would prevail.