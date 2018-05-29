MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police now say one of two suspects they're seeking in an explosion last week that injured 15 people in a restaurant west of Toronto may be a woman.

Police had previously said both suspects were men, but Peel regional police Supt. Rob Ryan says new video evidence and witness interviews suggest at least one of the suspects could be a woman.

Investigators allege two suspects left an explosive device in the Mississauga, Ont., restaurant and fled on foot before it detonated and then jumped into an unidentified vehicle.

Ryan says investigators still don't know the motive for the attack, but says that if they are caught, they will be charged with attempted murder among other things.