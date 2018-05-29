Kitchener creative hub set up to cause 'collisions'

The city is poised to pronounce a "creative industry hub" at 44 Gaukel St. in downtown Kitchener that will see a continuation of grassroots arts groups working alongside local tech startups, laying the foundation for what's being called a one-of-a-kind ecosystem for cross-collaboration.
A partnership between the Accelerator Centre and ArtsBuild Ontario has made use of the second floor of the city-owned former post office for technology and creative industry practitioners since the fall of 2016. The city is now looking to continue with the momentum gained during a pilot project that utilized the vacant first floor of the building for various workshops, classes, meetings and performances.
The flexible space utilizes dividing partitions and can be subleased to startup companies or other creative groups on a permanent or as-needed basis.
For some time now, the city has been looking to establish more space for local arts groups who say there aren't enough suitable and affordable facilities to meet their needs.
In 2016, city council passed a motion to use 50 per cent ($775,000) of the net proceeds from the sale of the former Legion at 48 Ontario St. N, which had been contemplated as a potential location for an arts hub, and instead invest in 44 Gaukel as the preferred location.
Kitchener already has good models of entrepreneurial hubs in the community, particularly in the tech sector, that provide access to space, services, equipment and expertise, but often most important are the personal connections made through networking and collaboration, including "collisions" across various sectors, said Emily Robson, the city's co-ordinator of arts and creative industries.
People might first think of a creative hub as having theatrical performances and musicians, she said.
"But we're also talking about people who are doing things in the design disciplines, like graphic design and industrial design. We're talking to people who are building and producing furniture, jewelry, pottery. We're are talking about people who are doing illustration, folks who are doing music production, as well as broadcasting."
Robson told the city's finance and corporate services committee that creative industries employ 630,000 people across Canada but comprise only three per cent of the local employment picture, which is relatively low compared to other jurisdictions.
"At the same time we also know there's a local under-representation of folks in this space, and so there is room for growth, and there is opportunity we're not capturing locally," she said.
Lindsay Golds, executive director of ArtsBuild Ontario, which subleases the creative space inside 44 Gaukel, said it's already supported more than 2,000 rehearsal hours, several art exhibitions and 14 creative businesses, eight of which are still on site.
Matt White and Carin Lowerison founded Green Light Arts, a local theatre company specializing in education programs and community building, and moved into 44 Gaukel in 2016. They've since produced more 15 theatrical projects and say the concept has enabled them to significantly reduce overhead and funnel more money into their projects, including children's programs.
"Nowhere else in this city or region could we have access to this level of affordable office space, access to meeting and creation spaces, internet and other amenities," Lowerison said.
After linking up with a company in the Accelerator Centre, Green Lights Arts is currently contemplating a theatrical production featuring robots, White noted.
Such collaboration isn't unfamiliar to the Accelerator Centre's CEO Paul Salvini, who said he's spent the majority of his career building creative organizations that "live at that intersection" between art and technology.
Today's tech companies need the arts and human elements as part of their design and the Accelerator Centre has recently established a startup studio with a collection of design artists who can provide such services, he said.
"The transition from STEM to STEAM is key," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, focusing on the importance art's integration into all sectors of innovation.
"Council has many, many times spoken about their desire to see us grow beyond just the tech and innovation sector, but also the good ways of growing in the arts and culture sector as well," he said, citing a need to take initial steps to in order to leverage contributions from the private sector and upper levels of government.
"Other communities are aggressively pursuing these kinds of initiatives," Vrbanovic added. "It's time for us in particular when it comes to arts and culture to step up and do our part or, quite frankly, stop talking about it being a priority for this council and this community."
The concept for the creative industries hub was approved in principle at the committee level on Monday, with councillors John Gazzola and Yvonne Fernandes registering the only votes in opposition.
Both said that they'll have a lot more questions before the proposal come to council for ratification in two weeks.
"I'm not saying it's not a good value, but it's not a free lunch," Gazzola said.
