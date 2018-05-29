Kitchener creative hub set up to cause 'collisions'

Lindsay Golds, executive director of ArtsBuild Ontario, which subleases the creative space inside 44 Gaukel, said it's already supported more than 2,000 rehearsal hours, several art exhibitions and 14 creative businesses, eight of which are still on site.

Matt White and Carin Lowerison founded Green Light Arts, a local theatre company specializing in education programs and community building, and moved into 44 Gaukel in 2016. They've since produced more 15 theatrical projects and say the concept has enabled them to significantly reduce overhead and funnel more money into their projects, including children's programs.

"Nowhere else in this city or region could we have access to this level of affordable office space, access to meeting and creation spaces, internet and other amenities," Lowerison said.

After linking up with a company in the Accelerator Centre, Green Lights Arts is currently contemplating a theatrical production featuring robots, White noted.

Such collaboration isn't unfamiliar to the Accelerator Centre's CEO Paul Salvini, who said he's spent the majority of his career building creative organizations that "live at that intersection" between art and technology.

Today's tech companies need the arts and human elements as part of their design and the Accelerator Centre has recently established a startup studio with a collection of design artists who can provide such services, he said.

"The transition from STEM to STEAM is key," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic, focusing on the importance art's integration into all sectors of innovation.

"Council has many, many times spoken about their desire to see us grow beyond just the tech and innovation sector, but also the good ways of growing in the arts and culture sector as well," he said, citing a need to take initial steps to in order to leverage contributions from the private sector and upper levels of government.

"Other communities are aggressively pursuing these kinds of initiatives," Vrbanovic added. "It's time for us in particular when it comes to arts and culture to step up and do our part or, quite frankly, stop talking about it being a priority for this council and this community."

The concept for the creative industries hub was approved in principle at the committee level on Monday, with councillors John Gazzola and Yvonne Fernandes registering the only votes in opposition.

Both said that they'll have a lot more questions before the proposal come to council for ratification in two weeks.

"I'm not saying it's not a good value, but it's not a free lunch," Gazzola said.



