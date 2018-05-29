3 animals taken during break-in at zoo:police

SPRINGWATER, Ont. — Provincial police say three animals were taken during a break and enter at a central Ontario zoo.

They say a tortoise, a black and white Lemur and a black gibbon monkey were taken some time between Monday night and Tuesday morning from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo, about 20 kilometres northwest of Barrie, Ont.

Police say a hole was cut in the zoo's chain link fence and the suspect or suspects walked through a flamingo pond to gain access to the animals that were stolen.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.