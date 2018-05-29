Kitchener welcomes new 'rainbow crossing' in downtown

For most people, a rainbow represents diversity and inclusion, but for Sunna Murphy it's a reminder there's still lots of work left to do.

Murphy, vice president and community engagement director for Spectrum, a regional LGBTQ support network, says that while some people see the rainbow as a symbolic gesture, many others still view it as a sign of safety.

People in the LGBTQ community are still sometimes hesitant to hold their partner's hand because they feel they might be harassed, Murphy said.

"We look for the symbols and signs that say it's OK to be free and open," she said Tuesday, celebrating the opening of a new rainbow crossing at Joseph and Gaukel streets in downtown Kitchener, across from Victoria Park.

The new crossing, the first of its kind in Waterloo Region, is a joint initiative led by Spectrum, KW Counselling Services' OK2BME program and tri-Pride, and was funded with $12,000 from the city's fund for resident-led traffic calming initiatives.

But it's much more than that, Murphy said.

Many pride flags and murals have been vandalized in recent months, she noted.

"This says we're still here, and we're not going anywhere."

And neither is the crossing, at least for the foreseeable future.

Made of a thermoplastic material that's highly durable and less susceptible to the elements than the asphalt it is bonded to, it's expected to "remain a symbol of acceptance and belonging in the community for the next decade," according to a city news release.