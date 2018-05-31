Ridesharing, taxis to be used to fill in transportation gaps

Cabs, ridesharing services and a community bus will help to increase transportation in under serviced areas for at least 10 months starting this fall.

The Region of Waterloo’s planning and works committee agreed last Tuesday to go ahead with a 10-month pilot program that will see dedicated ridesharing in northwest Waterloo, subsidized taxicabs in Central Hespeler, as well as a community bus in Trinity Village/the Freeport Campus in Kitchener.

The total cost of the pilot project is estimated at $178,500, after revenue from fares, and if the pilot project is adopted on a permanent basis, the cost will be approximately $220,000.

Those three areas currently have no fixed-route conventional service by bus and they are also locations of seniors’ facilities.

In the staff report presented to council, it is noted that the pilot project will allow for a low-cost option for low-demand transit areas.

In northwest Waterloo, local company RideCo will take care of transportation, while in Hespeler, Golden Triangle Taxi will be the service provider. In Trinity Village, Voyageur Transportation will take care of transportation needs.

The Trinity Village route is by far the most costly at the net cost of $97,300 for the 10-month pilot project.

Sandy Shantz, mayor of the Township of Woolwich, has been working with township staff and Kiwanis Transit to improve transit in the town, especially around Elmira District Community Living. The total cost of the township’s project is $27,000 — a cost Shantz is hoping could be covered by the regional government.

“I’m a little bit disappointed that we aren’t included in this particular pilot project,” said Shantz.

Region chief administrative officer Michael Murray said he suggests staff look into this piece on a more wholesome level, considering the financial impacts have not yet been established.