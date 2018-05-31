Region aims for 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas by 2050

The Region of Waterloo is targeting an 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases.
Climate Action Waterloo Region submitted a report to regional committee last Tuesday, detailing the target and the feasibility of bringing the emission rates to 80 per cent of the 2010 rate.
The rate of an 80 per cent reduction has already been adopted in the international world, as well as at the federal and provincial level. The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have also agreed to the target.
Shannon Purves-Smith, who spoke as a delegation, told council she’s on board with the target, but there is no risk in having a more ambitious goal.
“I want us to aim for 100 per cent tomorrow and if we try and don’t succeed, we aim for 100 per cent the next day,” said Purves-Smith.
Next, the plan will be presented the public in a community engagement process which will develop the next Climate Action Plan, which will reach beyond 2020.
In 2013, all location councils agreed to approve the Climate Action Plan, which set out to reduce greenhouse gases by six per cent of the 2010 levels by 2020.
The Region of Waterloo is targeting an 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases.
Climate Action Waterloo Region submitted a report to regional committee last Tuesday, detailing the target and the feasibility of bringing the emission rates to 80 per cent of the 2010 rate.
The rate of an 80 per cent reduction has already been adopted in the international world, as well as at the federal and provincial level. The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have also agreed to the target.
Shannon Purves-Smith, who spoke as a delegation, told council she’s on board with the target, but there is no risk in having a more ambitious goal.
“I want us to aim for 100 per cent tomorrow and if we try and don’t succeed, we aim for 100 per cent the next day,” said Purves-Smith.
Next, the plan will be presented the public in a community engagement process which will develop the next Climate Action Plan, which will reach beyond 2020.
In 2013, all location councils agreed to approve the Climate Action Plan, which set out to reduce greenhouse gases by six per cent of the 2010 levels by 2020.
The Region of Waterloo is targeting an 80 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases.
Climate Action Waterloo Region submitted a report to regional committee last Tuesday, detailing the target and the feasibility of bringing the emission rates to 80 per cent of the 2010 rate.
The rate of an 80 per cent reduction has already been adopted in the international world, as well as at the federal and provincial level. The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have also agreed to the target.
Shannon Purves-Smith, who spoke as a delegation, told council she’s on board with the target, but there is no risk in having a more ambitious goal.
“I want us to aim for 100 per cent tomorrow and if we try and don’t succeed, we aim for 100 per cent the next day,” said Purves-Smith.
Next, the plan will be presented the public in a community engagement process which will develop the next Climate Action Plan, which will reach beyond 2020.
In 2013, all location councils agreed to approve the Climate Action Plan, which set out to reduce greenhouse gases by six per cent of the 2010 levels by 2020.