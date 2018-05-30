Asylum seeker triage stalled by Ont. election

OTTAWA — A plan to "triage" asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border illegally, in an effort to move some migrants out of Quebec and into Ontario, has stalled because Ontario is in the midst of a provincial election.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Ontario civil servants have been working on details of the plan with the federal government and Quebec, but nothing can be finalized until a new provincial government is in place.

"There's a lot of very hard work being done by civil servants who work for Immigration Ontario to look at the whole issue of the triage, which is more than just a reception centre. It's the whole process of absorbing people who want to go to Ontario. And that entails resources — financial resources, and other kinds of resources, manpower resources," Garneau told reporters Wednesday.

"There is an election going on and, when it's all in place, there will be a requirement to get the new government of Ontario, whatever that government is, to sign onto that."

The ad hoc intergovernmental task force on irregular migration met Wednesday evening to discuss the ongoing issue of illegal border crossers and how to address pressures facing Quebec, where the vast majority of irregular migrants are arriving.

The group of federal and provincial officials also met last month, when they reached agreements on measures including the creation of a so-called triage system to identify asylum seekers interested in going to areas outside Montreal or Toronto to await the outcome of their refugee claims.

So far, the system has not materialized.

Quebec Immigration Minister David Heurtel says his province's resources are becoming strained. More than 9,000 refugee claimants have crossed into Canada through unofficial paths along the border so far this year, with 90 per cent of them landing in Quebec.

A majority of the primarily Nigerian asylum seekers who have arrived this year have indicated they want to live in Ontario. That's why Heurtel says he wants to see the triage system up and running, to help facilitate travel and other arrangements for those who want to go to Ontario.

"For us it is important to see that people who do not want to be in Quebec do not have to stay in Quebec," he said in French.