Maedith Radlein named Senior of the Year

The 2018 Senior of the Year is one who spent much of her professional life helping children and young adults.

Maedith Radlein was officially presented to Waterloo city council as the senior of the year based on her efforts to work on a volunteer level with women and visible minorities.

Radlein moved to Waterloo Region from Jamaica in 1987 with her husband who was hired at the University of Waterloo. She hit the ground running with her career, becoming an elementary school principal.

During her working career — and after — Radlein gave back to the community by promoting dialogue and inclusion when it comes to both gender and race.

Once she retired, she went full-force into volunteering. She is a member of the Congress of Black Women of Canada and has acted as chair of the African-Caribbean Parents’ network. Using her education background as leverage, she has worked with local school boards to ensure equitable outcomes for African and Caribbean students.

Radlein has also served as an executive member of the Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region.

Earlier this year, she moderated a panel discussion to commemorate the UN Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

In the past, she has been recognized with the Waterloo Region Outstanding Volunteer Award and the City of Kitchener Salute to Seniors for Community Involvement Award.

Radlein said she has already handed off the reins for many initiatives off to deserving volunteers, but she plans to continue volunteering at different events, such as the upcoming Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival.

“It feels wonderful because when one goes about doing things, it’s not to be recognized,” said Radlein, who was joined by family members and supporters at Waterloo council chambers Monday night. “The fact that you’re recognized means a lot.”