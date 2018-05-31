Tariffs overshadow Morneau's G7 meeting

WHISTLER, B.C. — The U.S. decision to slap Canada with hefty steel and aluminum tariffs was casting a long shadow over the kickoff of a meeting of G7 finance ministers Thursday as allies within the club of some of the world's richest countries began bracing for a direct economic hit.

The move by U.S. President Donald Trump is sure to be a major distraction from the Trudeau government's G7 agenda for the meetings in Whistler, B.C., and sets the stage for a difficult leaders' summit next week in Quebec's Charlevoix region — Trump's first visit to Canada as president.

The American measure, which takes effect Friday, threatens to drive a powerful wedge between the G7 — and could fracture the long-standing multilateral relationship into something observers describe as a "G6 plus one," with the U.S. as the outlier.

The bombshell news was hard to miss Thursday, even if a panel of prominent economic and political leaders did their level best to avoid it. During one particular Q and A, the panellists largely steered clear of direct questions about the U.S. tactic and its likely consequences.

Instead, they strenuously defended he G7, stressing its role as an important leader that, for example, helped the world economy avoid a second Great Depression about a decade ago.

"Thank you, Amanda, for lobbing that grenade my way — I'll try and jump on it," joked Bank of England governor Mark Carney, a former Bank of Canada governor, as moderator Amanda Lang tried to broach the subject.

The panel also featured International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde, former prime minister Paul Martin and Tiff Macklem, a former senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada.

"At the end of the day, if trade is massively disrupted, if the level of trust of the economic actors amongst themselves is severely damaged — first of all, those who will suffer most are the poorest, the less privileged people," Lagarde said.

The G7 meeting in Whistler is being chaired by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and will help set the stage for next week's leaders' summit in Charlevoix.

During his remarks early Thursday, Morneau did not address the tariff issue directly, but he did emphasize the importance of having unity around the G7 table.