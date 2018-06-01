Kitchener woman embarking on 860 km 'Type 1 Trek'

She wants to raise some awareness around T1D and she’s also aiming to raise $21,000 — $1,000 for every year she’s coped with it.

More information on the fundraising drive can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/type-1-trek. Part of the proceeds will offset expenses, including overnight accommodations and food, with the remainder going to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Osborn says she ultimately wants to inspire others living with diabetes to go after their dreams.

“I have no children, I have no significant other,” Osborn said. “I think that was part of the reason I decided to do this to because I don’t have anyone else to consider but myself right now.

“It definitely is very personal to me.”

Given that it is somewhat of a risky undertaking, Osborn’s uncle will be spotting her along the way in a van.

“So he’ll be on the road and I’ll be on the trail, and at some points there’s quite a bit of distance between us,” Osborn said.

Osborn's only anxiousness now is her excitement to get started.

Osborn believes her rigorous training regimen, including a high-calorie diet, has helped prepare her for what’s ahead.

“When I was inside on my stationary bike in the winter, my blood sugar was going up, because it was strenuous and your liver will produce glucose,” she explained. “Out on the trail I’ll go low — I use about 90 per cent less insulin an hour when I’m out there, and I can eat food without having to take insulin for it.”

Like the weather, diabetes can throw wild cards.

“If it has to go a couple extra days, it’s OK,” said Osborn, whose employer has been very supportive.

The goal is to bike 100 km per day, with five days for rest.

The route itinerary — much of which has been planned by Osborn’s 85-year-old grandmother — goes through Perth, Gananoque, Sharbot Lake, Trenton, Peterborough and Port Perry in the first week.

On Father’s Day, June 17, Osborn will be stopping for a fundraising party at The Second Wedge Brewing Company in Uxbridge.

You can follow her "Type 1 Trek" on Facebook.

“This whole thing is me completely stepping out of my comfort zone,” Osborn chuckled.

“I just got on social media in August. I’d hidden away from it my entire life,” she said.

Osborn says she’s never undertaken "such a positively overwhelming, challenging and exciting expedition" and couldn’t do it without the help of families, friends, strangers and sponsors.

“Right now I need the help and support of as many people as possible; not only to accomplish this goal but to raise awareness and help further the chances of a cure for T1D."