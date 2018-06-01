Toronto stock market ends lower, loonie down

Trade tension was already baked-in to the loonie, helping prevent a further slide, said Robertson.

"The loonie's already been under a fair amount of weakness over the last few months, and a lot of that has been on the trade uncertainty."

Overall, this week's trade bluster did little to change the realities on the ground, he said.

"We deal in a world in this particular point where we need to distinguish policy from politics and rhetoric from reality. This is clearly a week where you look back on a Friday and say well what happened, well there was a lot of smoke but not a lot of fire."

The slight retreat in Canadian markets Friday contrasted with strong gains in the U.S. as an excellent jobs report and encouraging construction statistics helped push up the markets, said Robertson.

"There was just not a lot in the jobs number to dislike, it was good job growth, the lowest unemployment rate in 18 years, a nice modest uptick in earnings, it was just a nice solid report and the market is pleased to see that."

Employers added 223,000 jobs last month, more than economists expected and a pickup from April's hiring rate of 159,000. Wages for workers also accelerated, with pay up 2.7 per cent from a year ago. That's a bit faster than April's 2.6 per cent wage growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 219.37 points at 24,635.21. The S&P 500 index ended up 29.35 points at 2,734.62 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 112.21 points at 7,554.33.

In other commodities, the July natural gas contract ended up one cent at US$2.96 per mmBTU and the July copper contract was up three cents at US$3.10 a pound.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw its share price shoot up US$17.14 or 16.32 per cent on the Nasdaq to close at US$122.19 after the Vancouver-based clothing retailer posted better than expected results and revised up its forecast for the year.

By The Canadian Press